RHP Pat Light made his Twins debut Tuesday, giving up one hit and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. He threw 11 pitches. Light was acquired in a trade from the Red Sox on Aug. 1 in exchange for LHP Fernando Abad.

DH Miguel Sano was put in the No. 6 slot in the batting order Tuesday. It's just the third time this season and sixth time the last two seasons that Sano has batted lower than fifth in the order.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks over five-plus innings Tuesday against the Tigers. It was the third time this season Gibson issued at least four free passes in a game and the second time this month. Gibson fell to 3-5 in nine career starts against Detroit.

2B Brian Dozier homered and had two hits Tuesday against the Tigers. The home run was his 29th, topping the career high he set last season when he had 28. It is the most home runs by a Twin since Josh Willingham had 35 in 2012.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with a single and also had an RBI on Tuesday against the Tigers. It snapped an 0-for-12 skid that dated back to Aug. 16. The RBI was the 800th of his career, making him the sixth Twin to reach that plateau.