RHP Tyler Duffey took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk in three innings of work. It's the second consecutive outing Duffey has failed to complete four innings. His 10 losses this season are tied with Ervin Santana for most on the club and his 22 home runs allowed lead the team.

1B Byung Ho Park will have surgery on his right wrist on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. Park hit .191 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs with the Twins before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester in late June.

DH Miguel Sano singled in the eighth inning, snapping an 0-for-24 streak at the plate. His 0-for-24 skid tied the longest by a Twins player this season; Byung Ho Park also had an 0-for-24.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a single, home run and a walk. The blast was his 30th of the season, becoming the first Twin since Josh Willingham in 2012 to reach the 30-homer plateau. It's the first 30 home run season in Dozier's career. He has 11 homers during the month of August; with one more, he'd be the first since Harmon Killebrew in July of 1969 to have a dozen home runs in a single month.