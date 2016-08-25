FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 25, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk in three innings of work. It's the second consecutive outing Duffey has failed to complete four innings. His 10 losses this season are tied with Ervin Santana for most on the club and his 22 home runs allowed lead the team.

1B Byung Ho Park will have surgery on his right wrist on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. Park hit .191 with 12 homers and 24 RBIs with the Twins before being optioned to Triple-A Rochester in late June.

DH Miguel Sano singled in the eighth inning, snapping an 0-for-24 streak at the plate. His 0-for-24 skid tied the longest by a Twins player this season; Byung Ho Park also had an 0-for-24.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a single, home run and a walk. The blast was his 30th of the season, becoming the first Twin since Josh Willingham in 2012 to reach the 30-homer plateau. It's the first 30 home run season in Dozier's career. He has 11 homers during the month of August; with one more, he'd be the first since Harmon Killebrew in July of 1969 to have a dozen home runs in a single month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.