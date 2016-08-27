FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Alex Wimmers was promoted to the major leagues on Friday for the first time since he was Minnesota's 2010 first-round draft pick. The Twins selected the contract of Wimmers from Triple-A Rochester and he will join the team for its series in Toronto starting Friday night. The 27-year-old Wimmers is a combined 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 11 saves in 45 relief appearances over 56 2/3 innings with Double-A Chattanooga and Rochester this season. He moved to the bullpen fulltime in 2016. Wimmers, who was the No. 21 pick in the 2010 draft out of Ohio State, struggled through several of his seven minor league seasons.

RHP Alex Wimmers was promoted from the Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

LHP Andrew Albers was promoted from the Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

