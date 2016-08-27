RHP Alex Wimmers was promoted from the Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

RHP Alex Wimmers had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester on Friday and pitched a hitless inning with two strikeouts in his relief to make his major league debut in the 15-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was the Twins' 2010 first-round draft pick, 21st overall. The 27-year-old is a combined 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 11 saves in 45 relief appearances over 56 2/3 innings with Double-A Chattanooga and Rochester this season. Wimmers replaced RHP Jose Berrios, who was optioned to Rochester following Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

LHP Andrew Albers was promoted from the Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

LHP Andrew Albers was called up Friday from Triple-A Rochester to replace RHP Tyler Duffey, who was optioned to Rochester after the game Thursday. The 30-year-old allowed one hit (a home run) and two runs (one earned) in 2 1/3 innings Friday in the 15-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Albers made one relief appearance for the Blue Jays in 2015, allowing one run and one hit in 2 2/3 innings on May 1 at Cleveland. Albers made one relief appearance for the Twins this month, allowing 11 hits, one walk and five runs (three earned) in six innings against the Houston Astros. In 21 starts with Rochester this season, he was 10-6 with a 3.69 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer (quadriceps) missed his third straight game with soreness in his quadriceps. It was hoped that he might be able to play Friday. Instead, INF Trevor Plouffe played first base and was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in the 15-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Ervin Santana will make his 24th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He took the loss Sunday at Kansas City despite allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a season-best 10 in seven innings. He did not factor in the decision when he faced the Blue Jays May 19 at Target Field, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over eight innings. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 earned-run average in 18 career starts against the Blue Jays.