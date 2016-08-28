RHP Kyle Gibson will start the finale of three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday at Rogers Centre as the Minnesota Twins try to avoid being swept. It will be his first start of the season against the Blue Jays. In three career starts against Toronto, he is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer (quadriceps) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing three games with sore legs. He was 0-for-5 with a strikeout in the 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Ervin Santana did not factor in the decision Saturday in the 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins led 5-0 and 7-3 but Santana allowed five hits, five walks and six runs in 6? innings. The six runs matched a season high. The five walks were the most he has allowed since he walked six on June 4, 2012 against the Seattle Mariners.

INF Trevor Plouffe hit his ninth home run of the season in the seventh inning of the 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, a two-run shot of RHP Bo Schultz. Plouffe also homered on Friday, giving him home runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. He has 12 RBIs over his last 11 games.