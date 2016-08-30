FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
August 30, 2016 / 3:07 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Logan Schafer had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester after the Sunday game. He will replace OF Danny Santana (left shoulder AC joint sprain), who went on the disabled list after being injured in the first inning of the Twins' 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. Schafer, who was released by the Washington Nationals in March, was signed as a minor league free agent by the Twins on June 1. He is batting .264/.340/.361 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 64 games with Rochester. The 29-year-old batted .212/.286/.319 with five homers and 52 RBIs in 292 games with the Milwaukee Brewers.

