LHP Hector Santiago, by far the best of the five starts for the Twins since being acquired in a trade with the Angels, pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and gave up three hits on Monday. However, Santiago still finished August with an 8.17 ERA, the highest of any calendar month in his career.

OF Danny Santana has been placed on the disabled list with a sprained left shoulder. He suffered the injury when he collided with LF Robbie Grossman in the first inning of Sunday's game.

1B Joe Mauer's first-inning double was his 200th career hit against the Indians, the second active player to reach that milestone. Miguel Cabrera has 209. Mauer this season is hitting .393 (18-for-51) vs. Cleveland. In his last five games against the Indians, he is batting .591 (13-for-22), with six doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs.

LHP Buddy Boshers (left elbow inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Rochester. Boshers pitched one inning Monday and didn't give up a hit or a run. Boshers was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11. Boshers is 2-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 appearances this season.