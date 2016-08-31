OF Max Kepler was 4-for-6 with three home runs and six RBIs in a 12-5 Twins victory over the Indians at Progressive Field on Aug. 1. Kepler is hitting .214 with one home run and 14 RBIs since.

2B Brian Dozier hit the first pitch of the game over the left field wall for his 31st home run, his 15th career leadoff homer. That's second on the Twins' all-time list behind Jacque Jones, who had 20 career leadoff homers. "That was an ambush by Dozier," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "His good season continues. It was certainly nice to get the lead early." It's Dozier's 12th home run in August, the most home runs in a month by a Twins player since Harmon Killebrew hit 12 in July 1969.

LHP Andrew Albers, in his first start of the year for the Twins, lasted two innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. Two of the hits were home runs, a solo homer by 2B Jason Kipnis and a three-run homer by OF Rajai Davis. "Albers tried to come in with some pitches on the home runs, but he didn't get them in far enough," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

DH Joe Mauer was 2-for-5 on Tuesday. He has 203 career hits against Cleveland, passing Kirby Puckett (201) as the Twins' all-time leader in hits against the Indians. Mauer is hitting .357 versus the Indians this year and in his last six games against Cleveland is 15-for-27 with seven doubles and seven RBIs.