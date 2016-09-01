OF Max Kepler homered off RHP Corey Kluber in the third inning, his 16th homer of the season. "I actually thought it was a good pitch," Kluber said. "I threw it where I wanted to, but he barreled it up, got it up in the wind and it went out. Sometimes you've got to tip your cap." Kepler leads all AL rookies in home runs with 16, six of which have come against the Indians.

2B Brian Dozier belted his 32nd home run of the season in the eighth inning off RHP Corey Kluber. Dozier hit 13 home runs in the month of August, tying him for the second highest total in Twins history. The club record for most home runs in a month is 14 by Harmon Killebrew in June of 1964. In 63 at-bats against the Indians this year, Dozier is hitting .306 with six home runs and 17 RBIs.

OF Danny Santana, who was placed on the disabled list Aug. 28 with a sprained shoulder, probably won't play again this year, according to Manager Paul Molitor. In 233 at bats Santana hit .240 with two home runs and 14 RBI and a team-high 12 stolen bases.

1B Joe Mauer had a double in four at bats. Mauer has hit safely in seven straight games against Cleveland. He is hitting .350 (21-for-60) vs. the Indians this year, with eight RBI and 12 extra base hits.