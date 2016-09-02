FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 3, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his hitting streak to six games. Dozier has at least one hit in 36 of his last 38 games overall and is batting .323 since July 22.

CF Byron Buxton, recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, started the game in center and hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat. Buxton is batting .195 with two homer and 19 RBIs in his 64 games for Minnesota this season.

RHP Ervin Santana earned the victory Thursday despite allowing 11 hits in just five innings. He surrendered two runs and stranded 10 White Sox for his seventh win. It was Santana's shortest outing since he lasted five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on June 25.

C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-4 and had a pair of RBI hits. Suzuki now has five RBIs over his past four games. Thursday's game marked his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 9.

3B Trevor Plouffe homered for the 10th time this season and went 1-for-4 on Thursday. It marked the fifth consecutive season he reached double-digit homers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
