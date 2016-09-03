RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings pitched while striking out six. He allowed his 19th first-inning run this season, most of any inning he's pitched. "Just couldn't put up a zero after every time we scored," Gibson said. "The offense did a great job of putting up runs there in the third inning and I relinquished it real quick."

2B Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, his 33rd homer of the season. Dozier leads all players in baseball with 19 homers since the All-Star break and has a hit in 11 consecutive games at Target Field. In those games, Dozier has seven home runs. His 33 homers are the most by any second baseman since Dan Uggla hit 36 in 2011.

CF Byron Buxton went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and scored twice. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season (64 games played) and first since July 5. It was the fourth time he's scored multiple runs in the same game.

LHP Buddy Boshers returned from the 15-day disabled list. Boshers missed 20 games because of left-elbow inflammation. He made two scoreless appearances during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester.

LHP Buddy Boshers returned from the 15-day disabled list. Boshers missed 20 games because of left-elbow inflammation. He made two scoreless appearances during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester.