LHP Hector Santiago earned the victory Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in six innings against the White Sox. It was his second consecutive quality start and first victory with Minnesota since being acquired from the Angels on Aug. 1.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a single, a home run and two stolen bases. The homer was a leadoff shot off White Sox RHP James Shields in the first inning, his third leadoff homer of the season and 16th of his career, four shy of the club record of 20 held by Jacque Jones. It was the 34th home run of the season for Dozier, who has the most in the majors since the All-Star break (20).

CF Byron Buxton had three hits, including a pair of doubles and a two-run home run. It was Buxton's third homer of the season and second in three games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester earlier this week. Buxton has six hits in 11 at-bats in those three games.

C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. Murphy hit .236 with three homers and 39 RBIs in 83 games with Rochester this season after making the major league club out of spring training. He hit .075 in 40 at-bats with Minnesota before being optioned in early May.

3B Trevor Plouffe homered and walked twice, knocking in three runs and scoring a pair of runs. The home run was Plouffe's 11th of the season and fourth in his past nine games.