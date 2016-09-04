FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 4, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Hector Santiago earned the victory Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in six innings against the White Sox. It was his second consecutive quality start and first victory with Minnesota since being acquired from the Angels on Aug. 1.

2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with a single, a home run and two stolen bases. The homer was a leadoff shot off White Sox RHP James Shields in the first inning, his third leadoff homer of the season and 16th of his career, four shy of the club record of 20 held by Jacque Jones. It was the 34th home run of the season for Dozier, who has the most in the majors since the All-Star break (20).

CF Byron Buxton had three hits, including a pair of doubles and a two-run home run. It was Buxton's third homer of the season and second in three games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester earlier this week. Buxton has six hits in 11 at-bats in those three games.

C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. Murphy hit .236 with three homers and 39 RBIs in 83 games with Rochester this season after making the major league club out of spring training. He hit .075 in 40 at-bats with Minnesota before being optioned in early May.

3B Trevor Plouffe homered and walked twice, knocking in three runs and scoring a pair of runs. The home run was Plouffe's 11th of the season and fourth in his past nine games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.