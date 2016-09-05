3B Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of singles. Sano's homer was his 22nd of the season and second in as many days. It was the first time he's hit home runs in consecutive days since he hit one in four straight games in late May.

CF Byron Buxton went 3-for-6 and finished a triple short of the cycle. Buxton's home run in the second inning was his third since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday and was his first career grand slam. It was the first time Buxton has homered in consecutive games.

RHP Jose Berrios was named the starter for Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals. Berrios, who will be opposed by RHP Ian Kennedy, was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's game against the White Sox.

C John Ryan Murphy homered and had three hits in the loss on Sunday. It was Murphy's first home run of the season and of his Twins career. It was his first homer in the majors since last Sept. 7 when he played for the New York Yankees. The three hits matched a career high.