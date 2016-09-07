RHP Tyler Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Duffey is 8-10 with a 6.24 ERA in 22 starts with Minnesota this season.

2B Brian Dozier hit three home runs, becoming the sixth player in Minnesota history and the second this season to hit three in one game.

CF Byron Buxton went 1-for-3 with an infield single and has now hit safely in all five games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. He has three doubles, three homers, nine RBIs and has scored six runs while hitting .526 during that stretch.

RHP Jose Berrios was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, and he took the loss against the Royals. He allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings. Berrios has lost his past four decisions. The nine hits allowed were a career high.

LF Eddie Rosario went 3-for-5 and snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a double in the fourth inning. It was Rosario's 18th multi-hit game of the season and fourth three-hit effort.

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Vargas has a .259 average with six homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games for the big-league club in 2016.

UTL Danny Santana was transferred to the 60-day disabled list . Santana will miss the remainder of the season with a Grade-2 left shoulder strain.