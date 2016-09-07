RHP Tyler Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Duffey is 8-10 with a 6.24 ERA in 22 starts with Minnesota this season.

INF James Beresford had his contract purchased by the club. Beresford his .269 with 17 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs for Rochester this season.

LHP Tommy Milone threw a simulated game on Tuesday at Target Field. Milone has been on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis since Aug. 12 and could return to action as soon as Friday.

RHP Trevor May threw a simulated game on Tuesday at Target Field. May, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10 with a strain in his lower back, remains on track to be activated on Friday.

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Vargas has a .259 average with six homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games for the big-league club in 2016.

UTIL Danny Santana was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create space on the 40-man roster for Beresford. Santana will miss the remainder of the season with a Grade-2 left shoulder strain.

3B Trevor Plouffe left the game in the eighth inning with a left oblique strain. Plouffe, who was 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the game before the injury, is day-to-day for now.