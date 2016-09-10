FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 11, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey was removed after the fifth inning on Friday marking the first time in six career starts against Cleveland he failed to pitch at least six innings. The home run he allowed on Friday was No. 23 on the season for Duffey which leads all Twins pitchers.

LHP Tommy Milone was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Milone sat out 24 games due to left biceps tendinitis.

RHP Trevor May (strain in his lower back) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. May, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10, threw a simulated game on Tuesday at Target Field.

2B Brian Dozier has hit safely in 17 straight home games batting .375 (27-for-72) with six doubles, 13 home runs, 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored during the streak. His second inning double moved him into sole possession of second place for most extra-base hits in team history.

CF Byron Buxton's resurgence since a recent recall from Triple-A Rochester showed no sign of slowing down Friday. Buxton tied the game with his sixth home run of the season, but his fifth to go with 12 RBIs and 12 runs in seven-plus games since rejoining the big club on Sept. 1.

1B Joe Mauer hit his 11th home run of the season on Friday and first since Aug. 16 at Atlanta. Mayer is batting .486 (17-for-35) during his current eight-game hitting streak against Cleveland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.