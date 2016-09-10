RHP Tyler Duffey was removed after the fifth inning on Friday marking the first time in six career starts against Cleveland he failed to pitch at least six innings. The home run he allowed on Friday was No. 23 on the season for Duffey which leads all Twins pitchers.

LHP Tommy Milone was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Milone sat out 24 games due to left biceps tendinitis.

RHP Trevor May (strain in his lower back) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. May, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10, threw a simulated game on Tuesday at Target Field.

2B Brian Dozier has hit safely in 17 straight home games batting .375 (27-for-72) with six doubles, 13 home runs, 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored during the streak. His second inning double moved him into sole possession of second place for most extra-base hits in team history.

CF Byron Buxton's resurgence since a recent recall from Triple-A Rochester showed no sign of slowing down Friday. Buxton tied the game with his sixth home run of the season, but his fifth to go with 12 RBIs and 12 runs in seven-plus games since rejoining the big club on Sept. 1.

1B Joe Mauer hit his 11th home run of the season on Friday and first since Aug. 16 at Atlanta. Mayer is batting .486 (17-for-35) during his current eight-game hitting streak against Cleveland.