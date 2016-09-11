RHP J.T. Chargois picked up his first major league win with his scoreless 12th inning on Saturday night. Chargois was the last of five Twins relievers to blank the Indians in the last five innings.

3B James Beresford made his major league debut after 10 minor league seasons and picked up his first career hit with a single to center field. A native of Mount Waverly, Australia, Beresford, 27, contributed defensively as well. "It was good to see Jimmy go out there and contribute, get his first hit and make couple nice plays at third, including starting a big double play," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

3B Miguel Sano moved back to the DH spot to make room for INF James Beresford to make his major league debut at third. The move came one night after Sano made a pair of nice defensive plays at third.

LHP Hector Santiago threw seven innings on Saturday, his most as a Twin, and issued four walks, which were also a high mark since his arrival in Minnesota last month. But all four walks came in the first two innings and Santiago retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced, including striking out his final batter, Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis.

1B Joe Mauer picked up his second career walk-off hit on Saturday and first since July 15, 2007, against Oakland. Mauer also ended Minnesota's July 29 win over the White Sox with a walk-off walk.

3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday with a left oblique strain. Plouffe suffered the injury swinging in Wednesday night's win over Kansas City.