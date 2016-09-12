1B James Beresford earned the start at first place on Sunday in place of injured Joe Mauer and had the first extra-base hit of his career with a sixth-inning double. Beresford has a hit in each of his first two major league starts after spending 10 seasons in Minnesota's minor league system. Beresford had must just 25 appearances at first in his minor league career, all coming this season with Triple-A Rochester.

2B Brian Dozier kept his hitting streak alive with an infield single on Sunday. Dozier has hit safely in his last 15 games and in 19 straight home games. He's one game shy of matching his career-long hit streak of 16 games, set earlier this season. After a historic home run binge, Dozier has now gone four games without a homer. His 39 home runs are second in the majors to Mark Trumbo with 41.

CF Byron Buxton continued his strong return to the majors with two hits on Sunday. Buxton had an RBI single to drive in Minnesota's lone run in the 7-1 loss. Since being recalled on Sept. 1, things have started to click for Buxton. The former top prospect is hitting .405 (15 for 37) with five homers and 13 RBIs in 10 games since being recalled.

1B Joe Mauer was held out of Sunday's lineup because of quad soreness. Manager Paul Molitor said Mauer could see more time off in the season's final weeks as he deals with the soreness. Mauer is hitting .269 this season with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in 129 games.