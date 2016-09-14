3B Miguel Sano left the Monday game at Detroit with right lower back tightness. Sano was 0-for-3, including two strikeouts, and also made an error. He has 161 strikeouts, the most in franchise history. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano's back has been bothering him for a few days and it got worse on Monday. Sano has 23 homers and 60 RBIs in 106 games.

RHP Kyle Gibson has two losses and two no-decisions in his past four starts and will try to get his first win since Aug. 17 when he faces Detroit on Tuesday. He recorded a no-decision in his last outing, when he allowed four runs in six innings to Kansas City. Gibson lost his only start this season against Detroit, as he gave up five runs in five innings while throwing 98 pitches. Tigers regulars Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler and J.D. Martinez all have on-base percentages at or above .400 against him.

RHP Trevor May will miss the remainder of the season with a lower back strain. May had just come off the disabled list on Friday but sustained a setback while making a relief appearance against Cleveland on Sunday.

2B Brian Dozier reached the 40-homer plateau and extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a solo homer in the third inning at Detroit on Monday. The hitting streak matches Dozier's career high. He became the second player in Twins history to hit 40 homers. Harmon Killebrew did it seven times in his career. "I'm really proud of what he's been able to do," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I'm sure 39's a number that's hard not to think about every time you go in the batter's box, but he finally got to the 40th. Pleased for him, but unfortunately it came in a game we were unable to win."

1B Joe Mauer missed his second straight game Monday with a quad injury. Mauer is expected to sit out at least one more game with Detroit starting LHP Matt Boyd on Tuesday. He is hitting .299 with 18 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 21 walks in his past 36 games despite being nagged by the injury. "One thing now is it's starting to affect him swinging the bat more than just not being particularly mobile on the bases and defensively," manager Paul Molitor said. "That's cause enough for me to back him off at least a couple more days."

RHP Ervin Santana had an abbreviated, though effective, start in Detroit. Santana gave up just one run on three hits in five innings but manager Paul Molitor pulled him at that point. Santana required 95 pitches to get through those innings. Santana, who has only pitched 16 innings in his three September starts, was 9-3 against the Tigers coming into the game.