DH/3B Miguel Sano sat out Tuesday because of right lower back tightness. He left the Monday game at Detroit early because of the injury. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano's back has been bothering him for a few days and it got worse Monday. Sano, who has 23 homers and 60 RBIs in 106 games, admitted Tuesday that his back wasn't doing much better.

RHP Trevor May will miss the remainder of the season with a lower back strain. May was placed on the 15-day disabled list once again and will see a back specialist Monday. May had just come off the DL on Friday. He experienced a setback making a relief appearance against Cleveland on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on two hits while also walking a batter in one-third of an inning. May finishes the year 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA in 44 relief appearances, though he did collect 60 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings.

2B Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games with a first-inning single at Detroit on Tuesday. He had a 16-game streak earlier this season. Dozier tacked on two more hits, along with a walk, to raise his season average to .280. Dozier has recorded a hit in 47 of 50 games, batting .335 with 17 doubles, 25 homers and 47 RBIs in that span.

RHP Jose Berrios will remain in the rotation and pitch Friday against the Mets despite his continuing struggles. Berrios lasted just 2 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Sunday, allowing five runs -- three earned -- while walking four batters. He gave up four or five runs in each of his previous five starts. The prized rookie worked on his fastball command during a bullpen session Tuesday. Overall, he is 2-6 with a 9.27 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer missed his third consecutive game Tuesday due to a quad injury. Mauer is questionable to play in the remaining two games of the series in Detroit. Manager Paul Molitor hopes the days off will improve Mauer's mobility and allow him to hit with less discomfort. Mauer is hitting .299 with 18 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 21 walks in his past 36 games despite being nagged by the injury.