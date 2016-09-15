RHP Tyler Duffey didn't take the loss Wednesday night, but he squandered a 5-2 Minnesota lead by allowing four runs in Detroit's half of the fourth inning. "When you've got a lead, you try to go out there and shut them down the best that you can," Twins' manager Paul Molitor said. "But you start off the inning with a walk and that's usually not a very good omen. We got in a position with two outs to try to get off the field. (2B Ian) Kinsler got a ball he could handle. Two strikes on (CF Cameron) Maybin and he hits one in the gap. To give them back that quickly, that's kind of disappointing." Minnesota did square the score but lost it by giving up three runs in the late innings.

3B Miguel Sano remained sidelined Wednesday by a sore lower right back. Sano came out of the Monday night game in the seventh inning. The Twins expect Sano to continue slowly increasing his baseball work but don't expect him to be able to play until the weekend.

2B Brian Dozier hit his 41st home run of the season on the first pitch of the fourth inning Wednesday night. It extended his hitting streak to 18 games, a career best. Dozier has hit 39 of his home runs as a second baseman, tied for second most all time for the position.

1B Joe Mauer was not in Minnesota's starting lineup Wednesday night for the fourth straight game. Mauer has been bothered by a sore right quad. He hit off a tee Tuesday. "Joe could have pinch-hit (Wednesday)," manager Paul Molitor said. "I was going to use him there in a one- or two-run game, depending on how it was going to come up. But when it got to three (runs down), I decided to hold on just in case we got a couple baserunners. The gap kind of changed my philosophy of trying to get baserunners." Mauer said, "The last three or four weeks I have had to back off three or four times." He could start Thursday afternoon.

C Kurt Suzuki was forced out of the game Wednesday night when he reopened a cut on his chin. He hit his eighth home run of the season earlier in the game, a three-run drive to left that gave Minnesota a brief 5-2 lead at Detroit. "He opened that thing up again," manager Paul Molitor said. "I don't think it's as bad as the first one. It's probably going to take a couple stitches to close it up. We'll just have to see how we want to proceed there. He's frustrated, that's for sure. I have options with catching. I'm not going to force (him) back out there." He was replaced by John Ryan Murphy in the middle of the eighth inning.