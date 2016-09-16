3B Miguel Sano went back to Minneapolis on Thursday to have his sore back examined. He has seen no improvement despite sitting out three games after soreness in his right lower back area forced him out of action Monday night. He tried some light drills but with no improvement in his condition he is seeking to find out why. "I think he tried to take a few swings in the cage," manager Paul Molitor said. "That didn't go particularly well." "I hope to play again and finish strong this year." he said.

RHP Alex Wimmers may be finding himself as a reliable long reliever for Minnesota. Wimmers pitched shutout ball against Detroit in the seventh and eighth innings Thursday. "The surprising thing is he's averaged almost a walk an inning for a guy who throws strikes," manager Paul Molitor said. "We talk about his journey to get here, what he's had to endure and fight through. He's got pitches, he's not a particularly hard thrower but a little cutter, an above average changeup and a curveball. A four-pitch reliever can be valuable. I think he's kind of just learning to trust that he doesn't have to do anything spectacular except do what he normally does out there."

LHP Hector Santiago won his first game at Comerica Park in four decisions in Detroit's home stadium. "Well we've struggled against Santiago," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday, "for whatever reason, even in Anaheim. I don't know if he has our number or if it's a matchup thing or we just happen to be off when we're facing him." Santiago struggled his first few starts after being traded to the Twins from the Angels. "I think he came over here and you're always trying to make a good impression no matter how much time you have," manager Paul Molitor said. "You're getting adapted to new coaches, and new catchers. His track record speaks to he knows how to pitch at this level. His fastball, he uses it. He uses it a lot. His changeup's in the mix, not too many breaking balls. I think he just likes to attack with that fastball."

RHP Jose Berrios will make a critical start, for him, Friday night in New York against the Mets. Berrios met with manager Paul Molitor and some of his staff on Wednesday to talk about what the rookie needs to do going forward to be successful. The highly regarded Berrios has struggled with Minnesota in different stints this season, going 2-6 with a 9.27 ERA in 44 ? innings. Molitor said the meeting was called to emphasize that Berrios shouldn't feel he has to live up to expectations, just concentre on doing the things he needs to do to get better. "Everything he's had to endure in terms of what people have said about him, expectations put on him, it has added to the burden of trying to perform up here," Molitor said. "We've tried to loosen that load."

DH Joe Mauer returned to Minnesota's starting lineup Thursday as the designated hitter. He likely will play first base in New York against the Mets on Friday with 1B Kennys Vargas shifting to DH. Mauer went 0-for-4 after missing four straight games with a bad quad.

C Kurt Suzuki was not expected to play until this weekend after getting five stitches on his chin to close up an old wound. Suzuki, who hit a three-run home run Wednesday night, had to come out of the game in the eighth after getting hit in the face mask by a foul ball off the bat of 1B Miguel Cabrera. Suzuki suffered an eight-stitch cut July 23 after being hit by a foul ball in the face mask.