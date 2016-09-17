2B Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to 20 games Friday night, when he beat out an infield single in the third inning of the Twins? 3-0 loss to the Mets. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Dozier, who is batting .369 (31-for-84) with 11 homers and 22 RBIs during the streak, a stretch in which he's raised his overall average from .266 to .282. The streak is the longest by a Twins player since OF Ben Revere put together a 22-game hitting streak in 2012. Dozier has 41 homers and 98 RBIs in a team-high 143 games. He has 39 homers as a second baseman, three shy of Davey Johnson's single-season record for the position.

RHP Jose Berrios recorded his first hit as a professional Friday but continued to struggle on the mound as he took the defeat after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in the Twins' 3-0 loss to the Mets. Berrios, who had never batted as a professional prior to Friday, singled in the third inning for the Twins' first hit. The two runs allowed tied a career-low for Berrios, who made his 12th start Friday, but he lasted fewer than six innings for the 11th time and fewer than five innings for the sixth time. Berrios has lost his last six decisions dating back to Aug. 6 and is 2-7 with a 8.88 ERA overall.

RHP Ervin Santana will look to extend his unbeaten streak to five starts Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Twins in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Santana didn't factor into the decision in his most recent appearance on Monday, when he gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as the Twins fell to the Detroit Tigers, 4-2. In his last four starts, Santana is 2-0 despite a 4.76 ERA, though he has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts. Santana is 3-2 3.00 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

C Kurt Suzuki took another shot to the chin Friday night, when he was hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning of the Twins' 3-0 loss to the Mets. Suzuki already has five stitches in his chin from being hit by a foul ball during Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. He was visited by a trainer after being hit Friday, but the stitches held together and Suzuki remained in the game. Suzuki was 0-for-3 with a walk Friday and is batting .268 with eight homers and 49 RBIs in 100 games this season.