INF/OF Miguel Sano (back) underwent an MRI that revealed no new injury. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano, who hasn't played since Monday, said the MRI showed evidence of an older injury but the team wasn't concerned. Molitor said Sano, who remains in Minnesota, should begin swinging a bat this weekend and could return to the lineup during the Twins' final homestand, which begins Tuesday. Sano is batting .236 with 23 homers and 60 RBIs in 106 games this season.

RHP Kyle Gibson will look to win his second straight start Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Twins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gibson earned the victory last Tuesday, when he allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over eight innings as the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers, 8-1. It was just the third time this season Gibson has allowed one run or fewer as well as the third time he has thrown at least eight innings. He will be aiming to win consecutive starts for the first time since June 28-July 3. Gibson lost his lone career start against the Mets on Aug. 19, 2013, when he gave up four runs over 3 2/3 innings as the Twins fell, 6-1, at Target Field.

2B Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to 21 games on Saturday night, when he went 1-for-5 with a third-inning infield single in the Twins' 3-2, 12-inning loss to the Mets. It was the second straight night Dozier produced a third-inning infield single for his only hit of the game. Dozier's streak -- during which he is batting .360 (32-for-89) to raise his overall average from .266 to .281 -- is the longest of his career and the longest for a Twins player since OF Ben Revere put together a 21-game streak in 2012. In a team-high 144 games this season, Dozier has 41 homers and 98 RBIs. He ranks second in the American League in homers and is tied for seventh in RBIs.

OF Eddie Rosario left after suffering a jammed thumb while sliding into first base in the 10th inning of the Twins' 3-2, 12-inning loss on Saturday. Manager Paul Molitor said the thumb was swollen and he was concerned it could be a serious injury for Rosario, who tried but failed to beat Mets RHP Hansel Robles to the bag with the head-first slide. Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the fourth inning Saturday and is batting .269 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 92 games this season.