3B Miguel Sano (lower back tightness) took batting practice and fielded grounders on Tuesday. Sano has been out since Sept. 12, although there is optimism he could return soon. Sano is second on the Twins with 23 home runs and tied for second with 60 RBI in 106 games.

LHP Hector Santiago (12-9) lost for the first time in five starts when he was beat by Detroit on Tuesday night. Santiago had allowed a total of five runs in his previous four starts. But Santiago gave up a three-run homer to James McCann as part of a four-run sixth inning and departed with six runs allowed on seven hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

2B Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to 23 games with a first-inning single in Tuesday's loss. Dozier's hitting streak is the longest for a Minnesota player since Torii Hunter had a hit in 23 games in a row in 2007. Dozier is one home run away from setting the American League record for second basemen, but he also has showed consistency in getting on base at the top of the Minnesota lineup. He added his team-leading 16th stolen base on Tuesday.

OF Eddie Rosario will miss the rest of the season with a fractured thumb. Rosario was injured sliding into first base. Manager Paul Molitor said Rosario will need six weeks to recover. The second-year outfielder was hitting .269 with 32 RBI in 92 games.