LHP Pat Dean will start the first game of the Thursday doubleheader against the Tigers. Dean, who made his major league debut earlier this year, is 1-6 with a 6.71 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) for the Twins this season. His last start was on Aug. 31, and he has made four relief appearances since then.

3B Miguel Sano was held out of the lineup once again Wednesday as he deals with a back injury. Sano, who hasn't played since Sept. 12, would have been available as a pinch hitter Wednesday had the game not been scrubbed due to rain. Manager Paul Molitor hopes Sano will be back in the lineup Thursday.

1B Joe Mauer returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the series opener Tuesday due to a quad injury. Mauer was the Twins' designated hitter Wednesday, striking out twice -- neither of which counts after the game was scrubbed due to rain. Manager Paul Molitor anticipates Mauer could play first base in at least one game of the Thursday doubleheader.

RHP Ervin Santana will take the mound for Minnesota in the second game of the Thursday day-night doubleheader opposite Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. Santana tossed seven shutout innings his last time out against the Mets. He earned a no-decision in each of his two starts against Detroit earlier this season.