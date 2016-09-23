3B Miguel Sano returned to the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, batting fourth for Minnesota. It was the first time Sano had played since Sept. 12. He had been sidelined with a back injury. Sano was 1-for-4 in the first game and did not play in the second game of the day.

RF Max Kepler left Thursday's game with a mild neck strain. Kepler ran face first into the padded wall in right field while trying to make a play on a Jose Iglesias double in the seventh inning. The ball got past Kepler, who was charged with an error on the play. Manager Paul Molitor took Kepler out of the game after the young outfielder lost some range of motion in his neck.

2B Brian Dozier set a new American League record for most home runs in a season by a second baseman. Dozier's leadoff homer in the first game of the doubleheader was his 42nd of the year and 40th this season as a second baseman, a new AL best. However, Dozier saw his 24-game hitting streak come to an end when he went 0-for-4 in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

CF Byron Buxton hit a solo homer in the second game Thursday, his eighth home run of the season. Seven of his eight homers have come in the month of September. Buxton's solo shot Thursday came off Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander and cleared the fence in right-center field. Buxton has 16 RBI in 20 games this month.