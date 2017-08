DH Miguel Sano's seventh-inning triple was the second of his career. He went 2-for-3 in his 24th multi-hit game of the season.

2B Brian Dozier, who saw his 24-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday night, was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts versus the Mariners.

CF Byron Buxton went 1-for-3 and is hitting .301 in September with 16 runs scored, seven home runs and 16 RBI in 21 games.

1B Kennys Vargas collected his 17th RBI of the season on Friday, matching his 2015 total.