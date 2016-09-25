FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Miguel Sano homered on Saturday. Eight of his last 12 hits have gone for extra bases -- three doubles, one triple and four homers.

LF Logan Schafer grounded out in the second inning for his first RBI of the season. He last drove in a run on Sept. 19, 2015, while playing for Milwaukee.

2B Brian Dozier is 0-for-8 in the series against the Mariners and has not reached base since Thursday night's home game against Detroit when his 24-game hitting streak ended.

SS Jorge Polanco has three home runs for the season, with two of them coming in the past two weeks. He is batting .339 with 10 RBIs against left-handers this season.

