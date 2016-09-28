SS Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run in the fourth on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. He is hitting .365 against the Royals this season. In the previous four seasons, Escobar had just a .245 average against Kansas City.

2B Brian Dozier, who has hit 11 home runs against the Royals this season, went 0-for-5 Tuesday. He is 1-for-25 since hitting his 42nd home run. Dozier did draw a walk and steal two bases.

RHP Jose Berrios failed to record a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings against the Royals. He said he could not remember the last time that occurred. "I worked in the strike zone," he said. "I like strikeouts; but, if I can get an out more easily, I take it."

RHP Ervin Santana will make his 30th and final start of the season Wednesday against the Royals. Santana is coming off a loss Thursday to the Tigers, allowing four runs (two unearned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out eight.