FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 29, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run in the fourth on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. He is hitting .365 against the Royals this season. In the previous four seasons, Escobar had just a .245 average against Kansas City.

2B Brian Dozier, who has hit 11 home runs against the Royals this season, went 0-for-5 Tuesday. He is 1-for-25 since hitting his 42nd home run. Dozier did draw a walk and steal two bases.

RHP Jose Berrios failed to record a strikeout in 4 2/3 innings against the Royals. He said he could not remember the last time that occurred. "I worked in the strike zone," he said. "I like strikeouts; but, if I can get an out more easily, I take it."

RHP Ervin Santana will make his 30th and final start of the season Wednesday against the Royals. Santana is coming off a loss Thursday to the Tigers, allowing four runs (two unearned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out eight.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.