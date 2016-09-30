RHP Kyle Gibson will be making his third start this season Thursday against the Royals. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season.

2B Brian Dozier went 0-for-4, striking out three times. He is in a 1-for-29 slump since belting his 42nd home run on Sept. 22. The lone hit was an infield single.

1B Kennys Vargas tied the score at 2 with a sixth inning two-run homer. It was his ninth home run, matching a career high set in 2014. Of his 33 hits this season, 19 have gone for extra-bases.

RHP Ervin Santana finishes 7-11 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts. That matches his second-best ERA in his career. After beginning the season 1-7 with a 5.10 ERA in his first 12 starts, Santana went 6-4 with an AL-leading 2.41 ERA in 18 starts since June 19. "He competed and he tried to hang in there on a team that has lost a lot of games and continued to go out there and try to be professional about it," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He can stand tall. There are no shortcomings there, an ERA in the 3.3's. If I was Ervin Santana I would feel good about what I contributed and trying to give his best from day one all the way through to his last start."