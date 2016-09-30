RHP Tyler Duffey (9-11, 6.18 ERA) makes his 26th and final start of the season in Friday's series opener against the White Sox. He won his last start Saturday against Seattle after allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts over seven innings. He is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox. In his lone appearance against them this season, he took the loss on May 8 after allowing three runs in seven innings.

RHP Brandon Kintzler picked up his 16th save, but not before giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while facing five batters in the ninth. "I only made one bad pitch, that was to (Jarrod) Dyson," Kintzler said. "I was still confident in what I was doing. It's just a little rusty." He picked off PR Terrance Gore to end the game. "Obviously, I know that he's going, so I just tried to mix up the timing, put some head fakes in there and maybe catch him leaning," Kintzler said. "So, I had faked a little and acted like I was going to the plate and got him leaning just enough."

RHP Kyle Gibson finished the season with a 5.07 ERA after allowing four runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Royals. Gibson gave up two runs in the seventh to tie the game after the Twins scored three in the top of the inning. "Just got the first guy out and then I think each at-bat that ended, I just threw a bad pitch, each time and just didn't execute," Gibson said.

2B Brian Dozier, who was in a 1-for-30 skid since hitting his 42nd home run, did not play Thursday as manager Paul Molitor opted to give him a mental break. "We talked about just trying to play the season out and I was on board with that thought," Molitor said. "(Wednesday) kind of pushed me in the other direction. I thought about it after the game and went to him (Thursday). I just think that he's been pushing so hard for so long, trying to do the right thing by playing, setting an example. I'm hoping just backing him off mentally (Thursday) will help him get through the weekend in Chicago."

CF Byron Buxton doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs Thursday. "It's been all right," Buxton said of his rookie season. "There's a lot more things I could do better at, but that's what we've got the offseason for, coming out to work on things and get yourself better and be ready for spring training."

1B Kennys Vargas homered in the sixth, his 10th, which is a career high. He has homered in back-to-back games for the third time in his career. Of his 35 hits this season, 21 have gone for extra bases. "There have been some things that we have been encouraged about," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He's had some stretches where he seems to be a little bit more patient and does a better job of looking for pitches to hit. We've seen that kind of come and go. He hasn't had a lot of hits as far as driving in people when it hasn't gone over the fence. We're looking for some consistency in those type of at-bats as well. But, yeah, I would have to say overall, he's taken somewhat advantage of getting a little bit of an opportunity here in the second half."