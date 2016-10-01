RHP Tyler Duffey lasted just two-plus innings in Friday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Duffey surrendered five earned runs on six hits and walked one while striking out four. It matched only the second time this season that Duffey exited the game that early after he lasted just 1 1/3 inning earlier this season against Atlanta. Duffey continued to struggle and is 2-4 with an 8.04 ERA with 30 strikeouts over his last seven starts. "It just looked like he was having trouble getting to the (catcher's) glove and basically had to rely on a couple of pitches."

RF Logan Schafer broke up White Sox starter Carlos Rodon's string of seven straight strikeouts to start the game Friday night with a double down the right-field line. Schafer finished the game 2-for-4 and recorded his third multi-hit game of the season. He also continued to perform well on the road, where he is hitting .281 (9-for-32) with a double, triple and three walks.

2B Brian Dozier is still within reach of establishing a new major league record for home runs among second basemen.

SS Jorge Polanco drove in one of the Twins' three runs with a sixth-inning RBI single and finished 2-for-4. Polanco continued to make the most of his opportunities as a starter. In games he has started for the Twins, Polanco is hitting .291 with 15 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs.

C Kurt Suzuki was not in the starting lineup again Friday as he continues to work through "taking a beating."