LHP Hector Santiago (13-10) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked three in 6 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday against the White Sox, his former team. He improved to 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA in four starts against the White Sox this season. He extended his career high for victories and also set career highs for innings (182) and starts (33).

2B Brian Dozier exited Saturday's game against the White Sox in the seventh inning because of right oblique soreness. He said he was injured on a swing during his first at-bat. He will likely miss Sunday's season finale against Chicago. Dozier went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Saturday. He needs one RBI to reach 100 for the season and two home runs to tie a major league record for second basemen. His 40 home runs set an American League record for second basemen.

CF Byron Buxton hit his ninth home run Saturday off White Sox RHP James Shields. He is batting .221 with 36 RBIs this season. He is hitting .221 this season. He has eight home runs and 20 RBIs since being recalled on Sept. 1.

SS Jorge Polanco hit his fourth home run Saturday against White Sox RHP James Shields. The two-run shot gave him 26 RBIs for the season. He is batting .291 with 24 runs scored in 59 starts.

1B Joe Mauer remained out of the starting lineup on Saturday against the White Sox. Twins manager Paul Molitor said it was his decision to hold out Mauer, whose playing time has been limited by a right quad Injury.

LHP Glen Perkins is expected to continue strengthening and rehab in Florida. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on June 23.

RHP Phil Hughes (rib surgery) got up to about 120 feet playing catch, Twins manager Molitor said. Hughes had a rib removed on July 6 due to thoracic outlet syndrome.

