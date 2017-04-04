3B Miguel Sano lined a 423-foot home run to the second deck in left field in the season opener for the Twins' first run of the year. Sano dedicated the homer to Yorman Landa and Yordano Ventura, two Latin players who died in car crashes in the offseason. Sano played with Landa in Minnesota's farm system. Ventura was a star pitcher for Kansas City, Monday's opponent.

CF Byron Buxton made two highlight catches in the season-opening win Monday, twice diving to snare sinking liners. Buxton 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the game but showed his worth in making the two spectacular grabs. On the second, Buxton broke back on the ball, then slipped before coming in and laying out for a diving catch that Kansas City manager Ned Yost said he "Supermanned to the ball."

1B Joe Mauer started his 13th Opening Day for the Twins, tying him with Harmon Killebrew for the most in club history (since 1961). He is one of three current players with 13-plus seasons with one team, with Mets 3B David Wright and Cardinals C Yadier Molina the others.

RHP Ervin Santana earned the win in his second career Opening Day start. Santana went seven innings and allowed just two hits, one a solo homer by Mike Moustakas. He walked the leadoff batter in the seventh inning only to get three straight strikeouts to end the inning and his game, his only strikeouts of the game. Santana started on Opening Day for the Twins last year but only went two innings when rain delayed the game for more than an hour.

C Jason Castro collected two hits and a walk in his first game for Minnesota after signing as a free agent in the offseason. Castro came up with a two-run single to highlight a six-run seventh inning. Known more for his defense and pitch framing, Castro provided a boost with the bat.