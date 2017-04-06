3B Miguel Sano narrowly missed his second homer of the season twice on Wednesday. Sano hit a high-arching ball to the left-field fence in the third inning that likely was slowed by the cool weather. In the seventh, he hit a deep, towering shot high off the wall in right-center field and legged out his third career triple after the ball was misplayed.

LHP Hector Santiago was limited to just five innings but got the win on Wednesday. Santiago walked two batters over the first two innings and left after allowing a leadoff single in the sixth. He threw 88 pitches, 52 for strikes. Santiago didn't have as much game time to get his arm ready this season due to pitching 8 2/3 innings in nearly three weeks with Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Santiago made it through six innings in just 12 of his starts for Minnesota since last season's trade.

CF Byron Buxton struck out three times in each of the first two games of the season. The young outfielder was given the No. 3 spot in Minnesota's order to start the season with the hope that he could carry over the improvement he showed in September last season, when he had nine homers and 22 RBI in 29 games. He was hitless until an infield single in the eighth inning on Wednesday in his 10th at-bat.

C Jason Castro set a career-high with four walks in Wednesday's win. Castro was brought to the Twins in the offseason with the hope of strong defense. He has two hits and five walks through the first two games. The last time a Minnesota player walked four times in a game was Jim Thome on July 21, 2010.