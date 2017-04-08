INF Miguel Sano started Friday versus the White Sox at first base in place of 1B/DH Joe Mauer after Sano started the Twins' first three games at third. Sano was just 1-for-4, but drove in the game-winning run with a double in the sixth. For the season, Sano is 5-for-13 with six RBIs and six runs scored.

INF Brian Dozier is known for his slugging -- he hit 42 last season to tie for third in MLB -- but is off to a quick start on the bases with three steals in four games. Dating to last season, Dozier has swiped 13 straight. He stole 18 in 20 attempts in 2016.

RHP Phil Hughes beat Chicago in his first start since June 2, 2016 -- and first appearance since June 9 -- on Friday night. The 30-year-old allowed one run on five hits in six innings against the White Sox and is trying to come back from not just one, but two serious conditions. After beginning 2016 as the No. 3 man in Minnesota's rotation, he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Miami's J.T. Realmuto in a relief appearance on June 9 and suffered a fractured left femur. Hughes then underwent season-ending surgery after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome that required removal of a portion of his first rib.

C Chris Gimenez was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in his first start this season, on Friday night at Chicago. Gimenez was signed as a free agent in January. Jason Castro was behind the plate for the Twins first three games