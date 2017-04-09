FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
April 9, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 4 months ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Adalberto Mejia went 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and two hits while walking two batters and hitting one Saturday. Mejia was making his first career start and just his second career appearance. "It was a little bit of a mixed bag," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "I thought he threw the ball OK."

OF Byron Buxton, who had a meeting with manager Paul Molitor and was dropped to the No. 7 spot in the Minnesota lineup, was 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts Saturday. Buxton is 2-for-22 with 13 strikeouts this season. "I still feel that it's going to get going here," Molitor said. "I think it's just going to be an at-bat or two where he feels something."

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 on Saturday against the White Sox. He was out of the lineup Friday for rest. "Just try to be a little smarter earlier this year (with Mauer's playing time)," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said.

RHP Ervin Santana (1-0, 1.29 ERA) starts Sunday for Minnesota. Santana is 8-8 with a 3.83 ERA lifetime against Chicago. In his first start of the season, he allowed one run in seven innings to beat Kansas City.

C Jason Castro went 1-for-4 on Saturday and his sixth-inning home run was his first of the season.

