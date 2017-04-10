3B Miguel Sano went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run Sunday afternoon to continue a strong recent stretch against the White Sox. In his past eight games against the Twins' American League Central rivals, Sano is batting .300 (8-for-30) with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

IF Ehire Adrianza (oblique) is expected to progress from underwater swings to flip and tee work soon. Manager Paul Molitor said the club is taking "baby steps" before Adrianza is cleared for a minor league rehab assignment.

LHP Hector Santiago (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start of the season for the Twins on Tuesday when the team visits the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series. In 17 career games -- including 10 starts -- against the Tigers, Santiago is 2-5 with a 3.50 ERA (27 earned runs in 69 1/3 innings).

RHP Matt Albers was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, before he'd had a chance to appear in a game for them this season. The 34-year-old has appeared in 452 games (24 starts) over an 11-year MLB career, which has been spent with six other franchise. Last year, he went 2-6 with a 6.31 ERA in 58 games (1 start) for the Chicago White Sox.

1B Joe Mauer played his 183rd career game against the White Sox on Sunday. He entered the afternoon as the active major league leader in doubles and walks against the White Sox while ranking second behind Detroit's Victor Martinez in games, hits and RBI.

RHP Glen Perkins (shoulder surgery) threw a bullpen session Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla., and is scheduled to throw another session Tuesday. Perkins previously had been throwing bullpens every fourth day and progressively is increasing his pitch count. He is not eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until June 1.