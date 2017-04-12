3B Miguel Sano doubled in the ninth inning and scored the Twins' only run in a 2-1 loss at Detroit on Tuesday. The team's cleanup hitter is batting .333 with two homers and eight RBIs. "He's gotten off to a good start," manager Paul Molitor said. "He seems to be recognizing pitches better than we saw in spring training. We talk about confidence a lot with young players and he's in a good place."

LHP Hector Santiago was a hard-luck loser Tuesday. He gave up two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings at Detroit, with the only blemish being a two-run homer he surrendered to James McCann. Santiago allowed three earned runs in his first two outings. "He didn't back down from anybody and got some outs on changeups, too," manager Paul Molitor said. "He has to get that breaking ball a little bit sharper but you can't fault anyone when a guy goes that long into the game and only gives up two runs."

DH Robbie Grossman broke up a no-hit bid by Detroit starter Matt Boyd with a two-out single in the sixth Tuesday. Grossman also drew a walk in the first inning. He's perked up on the current road trip, batting .417 with two doubles and three runs scored.

CF Byron Buxton continues to scuffle in the early going. He struck out looking three times Tuesday, dropping his season average to .069. He has two hits in 29 at-bats with a major league leading 17 strikeouts. Manager Paul Molitor met with him prior to the game. "There's no miracle cure, no miracle words," Molitor said. "He's just going to have to fight his way through that the best he can."

SS Jorge Polanco batted in the No. 3 spot in the order Tuesday as manager Paul Molitor sat Joe Mauer and Max Kepler against Detroit left-hander Matt Boyd. "It was a little tricky today," Molitor said of making out his lineup. Polanco went hitless in four at-bats, dropping his average to .318. Polanco moved his way up the lineup card via a strong spring and quick regular-season start.