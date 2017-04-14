RHP Justin Haley recorded his first career save in unusual fashion Thursday. Haley entered the game in the sixth inning and the Twins leading Detroit 11-4. He finished off the final 3 1/3 innings, giving up a run on four hits while striking out six on 70 pitches. Haley's performance allowed manager Paul Molitor to keep the rest of his bullpen fresh for the upcoming homestand. "He kept pumping strikes," Molitor said. "We were all comfortable getting him 70-75 (pitches) today and we needed every one of them."

3B Miguel Sano crushed his third homer of the season on Thursday, a three-run shot off Detroit reliever Anibal Sanchez. That gave the team's cleanup hitter three homers and 11 RBI through the first nine games, both team highs. He has four homers in 27 career games against the Tigers. Sano also drew three walks, giving him a .459 on-base percentage.

RF Max Kepler hit his first homer of the season on Thursday, a three-run blast off Detroit reliever Anibal Sanchez. Kepler was 1-for-8 with three strikeouts against Sanchez entering the game. Kepler also doubled, walked and scored two runs. Kepler's power from the No. 5 spot is needed to protect cleanup man Miguel Sano.

DH Robbie Grossman had a productive day in the Twins' 11-5 win over Detroit on Thursday. He blasted a two-run homer, his first of the season. He also walked twice while scoring three runs. Grossman's ability to get on base is the reason he's serving as the main designated hitter and batting second behind Brian Dozier in the order.

CF Byron Buxton returned to the lineup on Thursday after getting benched on Wednesday, save for a pinch-running appearance. His bunt single in the sixth was just his third hit this season. "It started a big inning for us," manager Paul Molitor said. Buxton finished the day 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Molitor thought about sitting Buxton another game but ultimately nixed the idea. "I'm not sure one more day would have made a huge difference," he said.