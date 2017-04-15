LHP Ryan O'Rourke has been playing catch and manager Paul Molitor said the left-hander could throw a bullpen session in a week as he works his way back from a left forearm strain. O'Rourke started the season on the disabled list.

1B Byung Ho Park is on the disabled list at Triple-A Rochester with a hamstring injury, but Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said the injury isn't believed to be long-term. Molitor said its considered mild and the team will monitor Park's progress.

LHP Adalberto Mejia was better in his second major league start even though he was denied a win Friday against the White Sox. Facing the same team he faced a week earlier, Mejia pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out four and showed more of why he was selected as the fifth man in the rotation.

3B Miguel Sano walked twice in Friday's loss to the Chicago White Sox. The big third baseman has reached base in every game this season. Besides his home run power, he's being patient with 10 walks this season, including six in the last three games.

IF Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) is scheduled to play in an extended spring training game on Monday, according to manager Paul Molitor. Adrianza is on the disabled list as he waits to make his Minnesota debut.

2B Brian Dozier stole his fifth base of the season on Friday. Dozier, who was also 2 for 3, has been more aggressive this year running the bases. He had 18 stolen bases all of last season and didn't record his fifth until June 15.