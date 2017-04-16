3B Miguel Sano doubled in the first inning and later had a walk. Sano has reached base in every game this season. He has 11 walks, including seven in the last four games.

RF Max Kepler was 2 for 3 on Saturday, including a two-run triple in the first off left-hander Jose Quintana. Kepler, the lefty-swinging outfielder, was just 1-for-10 against southpaws this season. It was his first career triple off of a left-hander and Kepler now has a hit in four straight games.

DH Robbie Grossman is succeeding as the Twins' unexpected DH. Grossman was 2-for-3 on Saturday and had two walks. He was tied for seventh in the American League in walks beginning the day and now has nine walks on the season. He's hit .375 in his last five games.

2B Brian Dozier was held out of Saturday's game after experiencing swelling in his right knee following Friday night's loss. Dozier said he felt soreness leaving the batter's box on his final at-bat Friday. He had an MRI exam, which showed no damage to the knee and he expected to be ready to play on Sunday.

RHP Ervin Santana has been the consistent ace the Minnesota Twins hoped they were signing in 2015 and he's been among the best pitchers in baseball this season. Santana finished off a one-hit shutout on Saturday and has won each of his first three starts this season while allowing one run in 22 innings (0.41 ERA). He's given up just five hits in that time. He finished off Saturday by retiring the final 18 batters he faced and now has thrown 18 consecutive scoreless innings. It was his ninth career shutout and Minnesota's first since Santana shut out Oakland on July 6, 2016. Saturday marked the third time in his career he's allowed one hit or fewer in at least seven innings.