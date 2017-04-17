LHP Ryan O'Rourke has thrown out to 60 feet on a throwing program, says Twins GM Thad Levine. Levine added O' Rourke, placed on the 10-day DL on March 30, continues to progress and his next step is throwing out to 90 feet.

RF Max Kepler went 2-for-4 against the White Sox and has hit in five straight games, batting .421 (8-for-19) with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs in that span. In 10 day games this season, Kepler is batting .343 (12-for-35) with five extra-base hits.

INF Ehire Adrianza, who was placed on the 10-day DL on March 30, is going to report to Ft. Myers where he will start playing in extended spring training games starting Monday, according to Twins GM Thad Levine. The plan is to assign him to an affiliate when he's ready, which the Twins hope will be sometime this week.

LHP Hector Santiago struck out six Chicago batters for the second straight start on Sunday. Santiago also recorded six strikeouts against his former team on Oct 1, 2016 at Chicago. His seven shutout innings in Sunday's game are the most since he blanked Seattle for eight innings on May 15, 2016.

2B Brian Dozier hit his second home run of the season when he scored on his first career inside-the-park home run on Sunday. Dozier, who was held out of Saturday's game with swelling in his right knee, sprinted from batter's box to home in 15.41 seconds, the 10th fastest inside-the-park home run in the Statcast era dating back to 2015.