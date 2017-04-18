RHP Kyle Gibson (0-2) showed a bit of improvement in his third start of the season, but he still took the loss Monday vs. Cleveland after allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Gibson was most concerned about the home run allowed to Michael Brantley. A sinkerball pitcher, Gibson has already allowed four home runs this season.

OF Robbie Grossman started in right field for the second straight game after his first nine games of the season came at DH. Grossman had two hits and a walk, and he has now reached safely in 10 of 11 games this season. His on-base percentage is at .512, which leads the major leagues.

CF Byron Buxton got the day off Monday, as he has started the season with a .093 average. RF Max Kepler played his first game of the season in center field and went 1-for-5. Twins manager Paul Molitor talked pregame about how Buxton continues to be too quick in the batter's box, saying he needs to slow down.

1B Joe Mauer had two hits on Monday to increase his average to .213 this season. Mauer entered the game hitting just .190. Mauer had two of the hits against Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar and is now hitting 9-for-21 (.429) against Salazar in his career. Mauer's first hit on Monday was also the 500th hit of his career at Target Field.