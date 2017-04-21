RF Max Kepler was 2-for-4 on Thursday to extend his current hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .387 with six extra-base hits and six RBIs during the streak. Kepler has also hit in 11 straight home games, dating back to Sept. 24 of last season.

CF Byron Buxton will stay in the majors to work through his struggles. Twins manager Paul Molitor said there has been no thought to sending CF Byron Buxton to Triple-A Rochester. Buxton was 0-for-2 with a strikeout on Thursday and is hitting .082 this season with 24 strikeouts in 49 at-bats.

1B Joe Mauer had a double to lead off the fourth inning on Thursday for his first extra-base hit of the season. Mauer was the only one of Minnesota's regular starters without an extra-base hit. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .218 this season. The double was also the 100th of his career at Target Field, the most of any player in the park's 10-year history.

RHP Ervin Santana (3-0) posted another quality start, but he ended up with a no-decision on Thursday when the bullpen allowed five runs. Santana had a no-hitter into the fourth inning and his consecutive scoreless-innings streak was snapped at 22 when Carlos Santana doubled in the fifth. It was tied for the fifth-longest scoreless-innings streak in Twins history. Santana gave up four hits and three walks in six innings, and struck out five batters. The right-hander has a 0.64 ERA through four starts.