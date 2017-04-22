RHP Brandon Kintzler picked up his fourth save of the season Friday against Detroit. Kintzler, who moved into the closer?s role last season for Minnesota, pitched a scoreless ninth inning despite giving up a leadoff single to Mikie Mahtook.

RHP Hector Santiago continued his impressive start to the season for the Twins. The three earned runs matched the total he'd allowed in his three previous starts, but he improved to 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA through four outings in 2017.

CF Byron Buxton struck out twice Friday and is one behind the Angels' Danny Espinosa for the most strikeouts among American League hitters with 26. Buxton did have an infield single in the third inning but struck out in both the fifth and sixth innings. He's batting .096 this year.

LF Eddie Rosario hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the sixth inning that put the Twins up 6-3. Rosario's homer went to the opposite field as the left-hander deposited his homer in the left field bleachers. Rosario is batting .310 (9-for-29) over his last eight games.