LHP Adalberto Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Saturday's game in which he lasted just 2 2/3 innings while dealing with control issues. Mejia allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Mejia will go down and try to rediscover the form that helped him win the fifth starter's spot in spring training. Mejia threw three or fewer innings in two of his three starts.

RHP Justin Haley was placed on the 10-day disabled list after Saturday's game with right biceps tendinitis. Haley pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, but most notably hit Detroit outfielder JaCoby Jones in the face with a pitch. Jones suffered a split lip and had to leave the game. Minnesota is expected to make a roster move before Sunday's game.

3B Miguel Sano was ejected for the first time this season and the second of his career on Saturday after Detroit LHP Matt Boyd threw behind Sano. Sano felt the pitch was intentional after reliever Justin Haley hit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones earlier in the game. Umpires ruled that Sano had thrown a punch at Detroit catcher James McCann, which could lead to further punishment for Sano. Sano started at first base for Joe Mauer against the left-handed starting pitcher.

DH Robbie Grossman had a hit and a walk on Saturday, and has now reached base safely in 11 straight games. He's reached safely in all 14 of his starts this season and is hitting .353 (12-for-34) during his on-base streak.

1B Joe Mauer was out of the lineup on Saturday as the team faced LHP Matt Boyd. But Mauer had to enter when Miguel Sano was ejected after pushing Detroit's catcher when Boyd's pitch went behind Sano. Mauer followed with a double off the center-field wall.

C Jason Castro had his second home run for the Twins and the first in Minnesota's Target Field when he pinch-hit for Byron Buxton in the ninth inning on Saturday. Castro is hitting .233 in his first season with the Twins and had his eighth RBI of the season. It was the first pinch-hit homer of Castro's career.