RF Max Kepler hit a two-run homer for Minnesota in the eighth inning on Sunday. It was his second homer of the season. Kepler was 10-for-34 during the homestand with five extra-base hits and five RBIs.

RHP Kyle Gibson (0-3) was hammered by Detroit, giving up seven runs (six earned), eight hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Gibson now has a 9.00 ERA and hasn't last more than 5 1/3 innings through four starts this season. He allowed a home run to Detroit's Alex Avila, the fifth home run he's given up in 17 innings this season. He's given up 17 hits his past two starts, spanning just eight innings.

OF Eddie Rosario hit his second home run of the season on Sunday, another shot to the opposite field and the second of the series against Detroit. Rosario has a hit in six straight games and is batting .364 (8 for 22) with five RBIs during the streak.

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester before Sunday's game. Minnesota, which hadn't made a roster move until optioning LHP Adalberto Mejia and placing RHP Justin Haley on the disabled list on Sunday, had been using 13 pitchers. Vargas gives manager Paul Molitor a fourth position player off the bench, as well as a bit of switch-hitting power. Vargas was hitting .227 with a double, triple, two homers and 10 RBIs in 12 games with Rochester.

C Chris Gimenez came on to pitch in the ninth inning of Sunday's blowout loss to Detroit. Gimenez got the one batter he faced to fly out. It was the fourth pitching appearance of Gimenez's career. He's allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He was the first position player to pitch for Minnesota since Eduardo Escobar on Aug. 11, 2016.

LHP Buddy Boshers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Sunday's game and he proceeded to allow just one walk in 2 1/3 innings. Boshers, who admitted one reason for his recall was likely because he was already on the 40-man roster, was then sent back to Triple-A after the game. Boshers was taking the place of reliever Justin Haley, who was put on the disabled list with right biceps tendonitis. Another reliever will be recalled before Monday's game in Texas.