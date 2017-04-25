LHP Ryan O'Rourke was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the Twins' 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Nick Tepesch. O'Rourke is working his way back from a left forearm strain.

3B Miguel Sano appealed his one-game suspension issued by Major League Baseball, allowing him to play against Texas on Monday. He went 0-for-4. He also received an undisclosed fine for his "aggressive actions" in the fifth inning Saturday against Detroit at Target Field, prompting both benches to clear. "It sucks that I've been suspended, but it's part of the deal," Sano said through an interpreter. "It's in MLB's hands, and they'll take care of it."

RHP Nick Tepesch had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester, with LHP Buddy Boshers being optioned to Triple-A. Tepesch, 28, was a minor league invitee to Twins spring training. He began the season with Rochester, going 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings over three starts for the Red Wings. "I think we were all impressed with the mindfulness with which he goes about his craft," manager Paul Molitor said.

RHP Ervin Santana (3-0, 0.64) will make his fifth start of the season Tuesday. He allowed one run in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts in his last start on Thursday vs. Cleveland, but he did not factor into the decision. He allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings with three walks and five strikeouts in one start vs. Texas in 2016. He is 13-11 with a 5.57 ERA in 31 career starts vs. Texas. Santana leads the staff in wins, ERA, innings pitched (28) and strikeouts (20).

RHP Phil Hughes allowed two runs in six innings Monday at Texas for his second quality start in four outings this season. The six innings matched a season high. He allowed four hits to right-handed hitters after giving up eight to righties over his first three starts. "I executed some big pitches when I had to," Hughes said. "Guys on, limiting damage."

LHP Buddy Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday when the Twins purchased the contract of RHP Nick Tepesch from the same club. Boshers threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his lone appearance for Minnesota this season, Sunday against the Tigers.